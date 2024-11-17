HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $8.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIVE. B. Riley started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

