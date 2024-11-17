HNI Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

HNI has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HNI to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. HNI has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $672.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. HNI’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that HNI will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $504,658.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,859,970.64. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,708. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,210 in the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

