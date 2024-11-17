Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 3.6 %

IFF stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

