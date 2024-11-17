Huntington National Bank Has $319,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.39. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $160.20 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

