ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday. 226,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session's volume of 101,997 shares.The stock last traded at $143.52 and had previously closed at $154.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

ICF International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,661.41. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,078. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ICF International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in ICF International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICF International by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

