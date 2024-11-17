IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after buying an additional 527,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after buying an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after buying an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $420.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.74 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

