ING Groep NV Has $2.11 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,378 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,124,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,301,000 after buying an additional 49,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

