Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Buys 9 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl bought 9 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,402.75 per share, with a total value of $12,624.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 644,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,490,394.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,379.23 per share, with a total value of $4,137.69.

On Friday, November 8th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,338.32 per share, with a total value of $4,014.96.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,319.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,959.79.

On Monday, November 4th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,174.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,522.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,116.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,350.73.

On Monday, October 28th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,075.78 per share, with a total value of $3,227.34.

On Friday, October 25th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,099.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,299.10.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,085.56 per share, with a total value of $3,256.68.

On Monday, October 21st, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,069.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,209.25.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.1 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,359.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.56. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $1,421.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,049.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $845.98.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,943,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.