Insider Selling: Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Insider Sells 3,058 Shares of Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,729.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,722 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,124.60. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grindr Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Grindr Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRND shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Grindr from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grindr by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 627,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Grindr in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,640,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the second quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindr by 264.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 189,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

