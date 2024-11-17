Insider Selling: Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Free Report) insider Darc Rasmussen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.22 ($11.11), for a total transaction of A$1,722,000.00 ($1,110,967.74).

Objective Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Objective Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 8th. This is an increase from Objective’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Objective’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Objective Company Profile

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Keyplan, an end-to-end solution for the planning policy process; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

See Also

