Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Raised by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,559,000 after buying an additional 687,817 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 584,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,393,000 after acquiring an additional 490,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.07. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.64 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

