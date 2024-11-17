Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 52920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
