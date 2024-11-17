Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 52920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

