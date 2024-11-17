Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.1% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PBCay One RSC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $496.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $382.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.33 and a 200-day moving average of $474.46.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

