Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5,760.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 276,720 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 77,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $55.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.