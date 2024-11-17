iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.42. 14,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 3,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2031 Term TIPS ETF (IBIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2031. The fund will terminate in October 2031 IBIH was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

