iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 2,451 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Free Report) by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,925 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

