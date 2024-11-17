iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.79. 2,470 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Norway ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI Norway ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

