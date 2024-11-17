iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17,158.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,963,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,940 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 215,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 61,126 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

Ishares

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.