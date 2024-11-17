iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MUB stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

