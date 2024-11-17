J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.