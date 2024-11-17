J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.