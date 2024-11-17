Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 87,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.