JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.65.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.61.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $141,379.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,255.95. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $692,226.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,827.94. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,878. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

