Kalpana Raina Sells 3,369 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Director Kalpana Raina sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $11,286.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,283.55. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kalpana Raina also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Information Services Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 13th, Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of Information Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $63,715.05.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.35 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 million, a P/E ratio of -47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently -257.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Information Services Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research raised Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on III

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.