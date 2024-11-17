Kalpana Raina Sells 3,369 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Director Kalpana Raina sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $11,286.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,283.55. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kalpana Raina also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of Information Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $63,715.05.
Information Services Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:III opened at $3.35 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 million, a P/E ratio of -47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.
Information Services Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Information Services Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research raised Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.