Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $87.17 and a 52 week high of $131.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.