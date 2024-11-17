Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PACCAR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 28.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,251.52. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $346,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $328,353.47. This trade represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

