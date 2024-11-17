Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $185.14 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

