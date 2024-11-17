Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,247 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AEP opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

