Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,273 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $218,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 389.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.3% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.68.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $261.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $205.70 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.99 and its 200 day moving average is $238.84.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 59.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,000. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

