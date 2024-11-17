Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,493 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allstate were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Allstate by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 50,780 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allstate by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 134,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.19.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ALL opened at $196.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day moving average is $176.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $131.65 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 77.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 50.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,106,112. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

