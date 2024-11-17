KeyCorp Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $355.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

CYBR opened at $305.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average is $267.09. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.67 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $183.28 and a 12-month high of $318.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 28.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

