Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGFHY. Barclays upgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
