KORU Medical Systems Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. recently disclosed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company, also known as KORU Medical, issued a press release on November 13, 2024, outlining its performance during the period. In conjunction with this, a conference call is scheduled for November 13, 2024, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss these results.
The press release and the upcoming conference call will utilize non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, as a means to provide investors with a clearer understanding of KORU Medical’s performance. The management at KORU Medical believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures aligns well with disclosing the company’s ongoing operational results. It is emphasized that investors are encouraged to review KORU Medical’s consolidated financial statements in full to comprehend the context of these measures.
The information regarding KORU Medical’s financial results, as well as the associated Exhibit 99.1, presented in this 8-K filing is considered furnished and not “filed” for Securities Exchange Act purposes. By including such data, KORU Medical aims to provide investors with transparency regarding its financial performance.
Additionally, in compliance with reporting requirements, KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has submitted the Press Release dated November 13, 2024, as Exhibit 99.1 alongside the current 8-K filing.
Please note that this article is a summary of the original 8-K SEC filing by KORU Medical Systems, Inc. It is advised to refer directly to the source document for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s financial statements and performance metrics.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KORU Medical Systems’s 8K filing here.
About KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
