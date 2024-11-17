KORU Medical Systems Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. recently disclosed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company, also known as KORU Medical, issued a press release on November 13, 2024, outlining its performance during the period. In conjunction with this, a conference call is scheduled for November 13, 2024, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss these results.

The press release and the upcoming conference call will utilize non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, as a means to provide investors with a clearer understanding of KORU Medical’s performance. The management at KORU Medical believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures aligns well with disclosing the company’s ongoing operational results. It is emphasized that investors are encouraged to review KORU Medical’s consolidated financial statements in full to comprehend the context of these measures.

Adjusted EBITDA, a key metric utilized by investors and financial statement users, represents earnings before certain expenses such as interest, income tax, and depreciation. The company’s management views Adjusted EBITDA as a supplementary financial gauge that aids in determining factors influencing business performance. Similarly, Adjusted EPS, which eliminates non-ordinary operational items for better comparability, is presented to enhance understanding of KORU Medical’s underlying operating results.

The information regarding KORU Medical’s financial results, as well as the associated Exhibit 99.1, presented in this 8-K filing is considered furnished and not “filed” for Securities Exchange Act purposes. By including such data, KORU Medical aims to provide investors with transparency regarding its financial performance.

Additionally, in compliance with reporting requirements, KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has submitted the Press Release dated November 13, 2024, as Exhibit 99.1 alongside the current 8-K filing.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

