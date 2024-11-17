KPP Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,612 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

