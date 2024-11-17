KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 9.6% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

BTG opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $448.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.57%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

