KPP Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 42.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

NYSE:BA opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.45. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

