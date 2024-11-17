KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 273,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $260.77 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $232.21 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.09.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

