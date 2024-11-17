Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) is AM Squared Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up about 4.3% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 933.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 4,225.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $168.85 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average is $168.88.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This represents a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.56.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

