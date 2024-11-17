Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 6,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 11,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

