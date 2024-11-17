Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $206.10 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $169.51 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 65.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 62.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

