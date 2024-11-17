Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Liquidia stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $25,108.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,025.13. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,551 shares of company stock worth $236,021. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 38,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

