Lucid Diagnostics’ (LUCD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lucid Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

