Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $461,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $320.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.