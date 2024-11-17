Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

