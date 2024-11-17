MBIA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,548 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 316% compared to the average daily volume of 612 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in MBIA by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 794,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 369,255 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,176,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,993,000 after buying an additional 347,007 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 316,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 241,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MBIA stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. MBIA has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

