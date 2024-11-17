Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.88 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

