Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 59.3% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 36.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $417,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

