MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,839 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 266,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $83.33 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

