Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after buying an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $15,847,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 283,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.29.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

