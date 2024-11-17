Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 32.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 65,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $15,850,657.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,388,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,775,055.80. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,355 shares of company stock valued at $117,922,965. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $245.24 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.39 and a 12 month high of $262.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.35 and a 200-day moving average of $243.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

