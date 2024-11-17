Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys 26,039 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 105.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $30.30 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

